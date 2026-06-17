ETV Bharat / international

UK MP Calls For Deportation Of Pakistani Rape Gang Members Grooming Teens

London: Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, has read aloud the harrowing testimonies by the victims of the UK's alleged 'rape gangs', which consisted chiefly of Pakistani men. Lowe said that the victims in their testimonies revealed that their race and religion played a crucial role in their abuse.

"Comments were constantly made suggesting that white girls, the Christian girls, were viewed as having fewer morals or lower values, whereas Muslim girls were described by some of the men as having dignity and higher moral standing. These comparisons were used to justify the way I was treated and to further humiliate and control me," he read from a testimony.

Lowe said in a post on X, "The Rape Gang Inquiry - what happens next. I intend to use my parliamentary privilege to name perpetrators and their enablers in the chamber. This will be done incredibly carefully with our legal team involved every step of the way to ensure that no future prosecutions are jeopardised. We are cooperating with the authorities in order to help cases be opened and reopened, but my faith in the system to independently deliver justice is not high. That is why we are pursuing private prosecutions and civil litigation. A target list has been identified, and it continues to grow. This all has to be handled very carefully, for obvious reasons, but I am determined to act. We have had enough talk, now we need to act. Our aim is straightforward. Put people in prison. Deliver justice. Finally. We will act. Not talk."

Lowe called for the rape gang offenders to be deported.