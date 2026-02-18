ETV Bharat / international

UK Manufacturers Struggle Under Sky-High Energy Bills

Elton: Molten glass drops through chutes before being blown into bottles at manufacturer Encirc's northwest England plant, where intensive operations are under strain from exorbitant energy prices weighing on Britain's heavy industry.

"We're paying a lot more energy costs than our European competitors," said Oliver Harry, head of corporate affairs at Encirc, which makes over a third of the UK's glass bottles.

Britain has some of the highest energy prices in Europe, driven by its reliance on natural gas and the costs of transitioning to renewables, which are passed on to bills.

The country's industrial electricity prices were also the steepest in Europe in 2024, according to the latest annual government data.

Standing in the intense heat of the factory's two huge furnaces, Harry warned: "We're already seeing an increase in imports into the UK as customers turn to cheap, more unsustainable glass producers", notably from China and Turkey.

More action needed

Across energy-intensive industries -- from steel and chemicals to glass and cement -- companies are warning that government support does not go far enough to keep them competitive.

The government said it will increase discounts on electricity network charges to 90 per cent from April, which will save around 500 of the UK's biggest energy users a cumulative £420 million ($570 million) per year in electricity bills.

"Lowering bills is central to every decision we make," a government spokesperson told AFP.

But the steel sector, already weakened by the closure of traditional coal-fired blast furnaces, argues that more action is needed.

"The industry still faces industrial power prices almost 40 per cent higher than in France and Germany," Gareth Stace, director general of the steel union, UK Steel, told AFP.

The union has called for stronger protections similar to those in France, Italy, Spain and the UAE to shield heavy industry from high wholesale power costs.