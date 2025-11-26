ETV Bharat / international

UK Lawyers Warn Against Labour MP Tulip Siddiq’s ‘Unfair’ Anti-Corruption Trial In Bangladesh

London: A group of the UK’s high-profile lawyers and legal experts have warned against the consequences of an “unfair and contrived” trial that Labour Party member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq has been subjected to in Bangladesh.

Siddiq, a niece of Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, had resigned as a Treasury minister in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Cabinet earlier this year after allegations of corruption against her family hit worldwide headlines.

A trial against her began in Dhaka in August, with a verdict of Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) expected later this week.

In a letter addressed to Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam, lawyers including Cherie Blair -- the wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair -- and former ministers Robert Buckland and Dominic Grieve, have expressed concerns that Siddiq has not been granted basic rights during the Dhaka trial process.

“Such a process is artificial and a contrived and unfair way of pursuing a prosecution,” reads the letter, revealed by ‘The Guardian’ newspaper on Tuesday. The letter comes days after Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Bangladesh.

“As she (Siddiq) lives in the UK and is a UK national, she is plainly not a fugitive. She is an elected member of parliament, who can be contacted at the House of Commons, and indeed extradited to Bangladesh to face charges if there are proper grounds for seeking her extradition.

“Not only has Ms Siddiq not been presented with the charges and evidence against her, she has also not been able to obtain legal representation.

A lawyer in Bangladesh she appointed to represent her was forced to stand down, reporting that he had been placed under house arrest, further informing Ms Siddiq that his daughter had been threatened,” the letter goes on. The experts say that reports from Bangladesh indicate a “pattern of interference and intimidation in the legal system since the interim government took office.”