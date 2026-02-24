ETV Bharat / international

UK Lawmakers To Consider Motion To Release Confidential Documents Related To Former Prince Andrew

London: The U.K. Parliament on Tuesday will debate calls for greater accountability from a member of the royal family as the arrest of the former Prince Andrew and his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein force British society to re-examine its deference to the monarchy.

Lawmakers will confront the issue when they consider a motion calling for the release of confidential documents related to Andrew's appointment as Britain's special envoy for international trade in 2001.

King Charles III's younger brother, who was stripped of his princely title last year due to revelations about his relationship with Epstein, was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid allegations that he shared confidential documents with Epstein during his time as trade envoy. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, was released without charge and the investigation continues.

A history of deference

Tuesday's debate marks a departure for the House of Commons, where the rules of the house have historically prohibited members of Parliament from criticizing members of the royal family. Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats and the lawmaker who introduced the motion, wants to change that.

"One thing the Liberal Democrats stand for is to hold the powerful to account," Davey told the BBC. "And I think we've seen too often in the past that people, because of their title or their friend or whatever, have not been properly held to account."

The debate comes as the U.S. Justice Department's release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein exposes how the wealthy financier used an international web of rich, powerful friends to gain influence and sexually exploit young women. Nowhere has the fallout been felt more strongly than in the U.K., where the scandal has raised questions about the way power is wielded by the aristocracy, senior politicians and influential businessmen, known collectively as "the Establishment."

Investigations continue

British police on Monday arrested Peter Mandelson, a one-time government minister who later served as ambassador to the United States, on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations that he, too, shared confidential information with Epstein. Mandelson was released early Tuesday morning after more than nine hours of questioning. He hasn't been charged, and the investigation is continuing.