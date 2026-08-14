ETV Bharat / international

UK Launches New 24-Week Asylum Appeals Target For Faster Deportations

London: Immigrants with no right to be in Britain will be deported faster as a new 24-week target on asylum appeal decisions is enforced, the UK Home Office said on Friday. Starting this week, the First-tier Tribunal will be expected to hear new asylum and immigration appeals from non-detained foreign national offenders (FNOs) and individuals in receipt of asylum support and accommodation within 24 weeks.

This is intended to speed up the removal of those whose asylum appeal is unsuccessful, cutting costs by freeing up space in British taxpayer-funded accommodation and generating savings of an estimated 6.9 billion pounds.

“For too long, asylum and immigration appeals have been plagued by delays, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill while cases drag on for months and sometimes years," said Anna Turley, UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum.

“This new 24-week target will see cases resolved faster, reduce reliance on taxpayer-funded accommodation and speed up the removal of those with no right to be in the UK,” she said. According to the latest Home Office estimates from the past year, Indians have the lowest grant rate of just 1 per cent in the UK's asylum ranking, which is led by nationals of Sudan (93 per cent) and Eritrea (87 per cent).

The new 24-week target will apply to asylum appeal cases submitted to the First-tier Tribunal from August 12. Currently, the average wait time for a case to be decided by a judge is 67 weeks. As official estimates indicate over 150,000 appeals are still waiting to be heard, the Home Office admitted that wider reform is needed to ensure the system can deal with cases more quickly and “prevent it from becoming a barrier to removal”.