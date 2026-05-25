ETV Bharat / international

UK Hits Hottest-Ever Day In May As 32.8 C Record Broken, Health Alerts Issued

London: The record for the all-time hottest day in the month of May in the UK was beaten on Monday as temperatures crossed 33.5 degrees Celsius, overtaking 32.8 degrees Celsius last recorded in May 1944.

The Meteorological (Met) Office expects temperatures to continue to rise over the next couple of hours, making the annual May Bank Holiday Monday for Spring season as the UK's most sweltering long weekend in years.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert, warning of an increase in risk for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“Temperatures at Heathrow have recently reached 33.5°C, provisionally beating the all-time May record,” the UK Met Office said.

“It's not good news for hay fever sufferers. We've started the grass and wildflower pollen season and levels will reach very high counts in some southern areas on Tuesday,” it said.

The highest temperature of the ongoing heatwave was recorded at Heathrow, south-west London, with all parts of the country severely impacted by the rising mercury levels.

The UKHSA has issued some "simple steps" for people to take to keep safe during periods of hot weather, including keeping the home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun and covering up with suitable clothing like hat and sunglasses; as well as seeking shade and applying sunscreen regularly.