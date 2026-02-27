ETV Bharat / international

UK Green Party Wins Special Election, Pushing Starmer's Labour To Third Place

Labour and Green Party supporters in Levenshulme in northwest England, Thursday Feb. 26, 2026, as voters head to the polls in the Gorton and Denton constituency. ( AP )

London: The Green Party won a special parliamentary election in England on Friday, a big boost for the small party and a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party was relegated to third place.

Green candidate Hannah Spencer was declared the winner of the contest in Gorton and Denton early Friday, with 14,980 votes. Matthew Goodwin of the hard-right party Reform UK got 10,578 votes. Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia received 9,364. The result illustrates the increasingly fragmented political landscape in Britain, which was dominated for decades by the Labour and Conservative parties.

The Gorton and Denton constituency in Greater Manchester elected Labour lawmakers for almost all of the last century, but Starmer’s government has seen its popularity plunge since it won office in July 2024.

“For people here in Gorton and Denton who feel left behind and isolated: I see you and I will fight for you,” said Spencer, a local councilor and plumber, in her victory speech. Jenny Jones, a Green member of the House of Lords, called the result “absolutely seismic.”

The victory brings the environmentalist party's total to five seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. It beat not just Labour, which holds 404 Commons seats, but the anti-immigration Reform UK, led by the veteran hard-right politician Nigel Farage, which holds eight Commons seats but has topped national opinion polls for months.

The outcome of the election, which was triggered by the resignation of the area’s former Labour lawmaker, had been hard to call, in a diverse area that has traditional working-class neighborhoods — once strongly Labour, now tilting toward Reform — as well as large numbers of university students and Muslim residents.

Many of them feel disillusioned by Labour’s centrist shift under Starmer and the government’s perceived slowness at criticizing Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza — fertile ground for the Green Party.

Under “eco-populist” leader Zack Polanski, the Greens have expanded beyond environmental concerns to focus on issues including support for the Palestinian cause.

Setbacks for Starmer