ETV Bharat / international

Uk, France To Host Defence Ministers Meeting On Hormuz

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend the UK-France Summit at 10 Downing Street in London, on July 10, 2025, the final day of Macron's three-day state visit to Britain. ( AFP )

London: The UK and France will on Tuesday host a multinational meeting of defence ministers on military plans to restore trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said. The announcement came hours after Iran warned London and Paris against sending warships to the region.

"The Defence Secretary John Healey will co-chair a meeting of over 40 nations, alongside his French counterpart, Minister Catherine Vautrin, for the multinational mission's first Defence Minister's meeting," a British defence ministry statement said Sunday.

The virtual meeting follows a two-day gathering in London in April of military planners who thrashed out the practicalities of a multinational mission led by the UK and France to protect navigation in the key waterway following a sustainable ceasefire.

"We are turning diplomatic agreement into practical military plans to restore confidence for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," Healey said. It comes as France and Britain despatched warships to the Middle East.

France has sent its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, to the region, and the UK on Saturday said it was sending a destroyer, HMS Dragon. Both countries said the deployments were a "pre-positioning" ahead of any international mission to help protect shipping.

- Iran's warning -

HMS Dragon's deployment was part of "prudent planning" that would ensure the UK was ready to help secure the strait when conditions allowed, a ministry spokesperson told AFP.