ETV Bharat / international

UK, France, Germany And Italy Agree To Lift Iran Sanctions; Say 'Tehran Must Never Go Nuclear'

The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran, welcoming an agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East. ( ANI photos )

New Delhi: The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran, welcoming an agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East. "We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. We congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough," read the joint statement issued on on Monday (India time). The joint statement. (www.elysee.fr) US President Donald Trump confirmed the initial agreement and authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran confirmed the agreement but signalled that implementation would not start until a signing that Pakistan said would be held Friday (June 19) in Switzerland. Broader negotiations on issues like Iran’s nuclear program are expected to continue over the next 60 days.