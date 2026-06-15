UK, France, Germany And Italy Agree To Lift Iran Sanctions; Say 'Tehran Must Never Go Nuclear'
UK, France, Germany and Italy have announced lifting the sanctions on Tehran, while reaffirming that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran, welcoming an agreement reached between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East.
"We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. We congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough," read the joint statement issued on on Monday (India time).
US President Donald Trump confirmed the initial agreement and authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran confirmed the agreement but signalled that implementation would not start until a signing that Pakistan said would be held Friday (June 19) in Switzerland. Broader negotiations on issues like Iran’s nuclear program are expected to continue over the next 60 days.
The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start…— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts from Truth Social (@DonaldTrumpNat) June 14, 2026
The countries have announced lifting the sanctions on Tehran only while reaffirming that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. The move signals a shift in Europe’s approach, easing economic restrictions but maintaining a firm red line on nuclear proliferation.
This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of…— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts from Truth Social (@DonaldTrumpNat) June 14, 2026
"We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme. We will work intensively with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement," the joint statement added.
"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to this end," it said.
It further urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as the US has imposed a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13, preventing transit of ships to and from the ports of the Islamic Republic as part of its efforts to restrict Tehran from profiting from oil trade.
"The urgent re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation is essential. We are committed to playing our part to achieve this —in accordance with our respective constitutional requirements— including through a strictly defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine clearance operations," the statement read.
"We also reaffirm our full support to the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the importance of a robust ceasefire," the statement added.
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