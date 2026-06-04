ETV Bharat / international

UK Fire Crews Battle Blaze At Tata Steel's Plant In Wales

London: Emergency fire crews on Thursday continued to battle a blaze at Tata Steel UK's steelworks at Port Talbot in south Wales, which a workers’ union said had caused “substantial damage”.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service rushed several firefighters to the site on Wednesday evening and soon confirmed that on-site workers had all been accounted for and safely evacuated.

The company said emergency services remain on site and are working with local teams to completely “extinguish the fire”.

“The incident is not related to the safe and successful demolition of the empty, redundant Gas Holder earlier yesterday (Wednesday) evening," reads a Tata Steel UK statement.

“We would like to thank local site teams and the emergency services for their prompt and professional action,” it adds.

Unite workers’ union general secretary Sharon Graham confirmed that no one was injured in the fire after workers were evacuated safely.

“The fire did cause substantial damage to a vital production line. Measures must now be put in place to protect jobs both at Tata and down the supply chain during any period of disruption," said Graham.