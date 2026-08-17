ETV Bharat / international

UK Financial Regulator Appoints New Attache In India

London: The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Sabina Saini as its new financial services attache to India as part of the regulator's global expansion plans. Saini, a former FCA manager in the UK, began her new role based at the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai last week.

Her appointment coincides with that of Darine Obeid as the British financial regulatory body's new financial attache to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), based at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The FCA said the appointments would help advance the UK's financial services interests and help drive investment into the UK.

"Our new financial services attaches in India and the UAE will advance the UK's interests on financial services policy and help drive investment into our open market," said Ruairi O’Connell, FCA Director - International.

"The FCA's global network is vital to delivering across all parts of the FCA strategy. Just as the UK is a global financial services centre, the FCA is a globally connected regulator and international leader in financial regulation,” he said.

“Our new presence will help us and our counterparts in India and the Gulf do even more together," he said. The FCA regulates the UK's financial markets and thousands of financial services firms, holding them to account.