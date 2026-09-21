ETV Bharat / international

UK Ex-PM Rishi Sunak Cautions Against Skin Colour Test Of Nationality

London: Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak has triggered a debate on race and ethnicity in the country as he cautioned against equating skin colour with nationality and highlighted his own dual English and Hindu identity.

The first politician of Indian heritage to serve at No. 10 Downing Street reflected upon the topic in his regular ‘Sunday Times’ column, referencing a lecture he delivered at Lord’s Cricket Ground last week. Delivering the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Cowdrey Lecture, Sunak argued in favour of cricket -- and sports in general -- as a unifying force.

“I worry that Britain’s great democratic achievement is coming under strain,” writes Sunak. “There are challenges that we must address: those posed by Islamism and exposed by the reaction to October 7 [attack in Israel], alongside those caused by the failure of those of us in government in recent years to adequately control immigration.

“There is, though, something else going on: a risk that we start equating skin colour with nationality. Or that we create different classes of Briton, treating those who arrived more recently as incapable of ever being as British as those who were here in 1707, regardless of how well integrated or patriotic they are,” he notes.

With reference to the infamous Tebbit Test, coined by Tory MP Norman Tebbit in April 1990 to claim migrants continuing to support the countries of their heritage over the England cricket team was symbolic of a lack of integration and assimilation within British society.

“For all the criticism it received, this was a Test that anyone could pass. If you supported England because you now saw it as home, you were part of the team regardless of the colour of your skin," reflects Sunak.

“Ten-year-old me passed the test without even knowing about it. Born in Southampton, I would have found it odd not to support England, Hampshire and the Saints... In Britain we’ve created the world’s most successful multi-faith, multi-ethnic democracy. I was a beneficiary of that. Whatever issues people had with me as PM -- and there was no shortage of those -- neither my race nor my religion was among them.