UK Enforces Digital Travel System, Mandatory evisas For Indians

London: New rules in force from Wednesday will see the UK transition to a digital transit system, including mandatory eVisas for Indian travellers and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for non-visa requiring visitors.

The new procedure will replace paper-based visa stickers as part of a phased programme over recent years. While the new system will still involve a physical visit to the application centre for biometric registration, it will do away with the need to leave behind the passport document during the processing period.

“I’d urge anyone wanting to travel to the UK to ensure they are travel-ready and have the right permission, to make their journey much smoother,” said Mike Tapp, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

It will be mandatory for visitors to the UK to have obtained digital permission to travel, which means airlines can prevent passengers from boarding planes if they do not have an eVisa, ETA or other valid documentation.

The UK government had launched the eVisa system last year, with physical documents being accepted during the transition phase up until this week.

“An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won’t change, impact or remove a customer’s current rights or immigration status,” the Home Office said at the time.

As part of the plans to fully digitise the UK border and immigration system, all those using a physical biometric residence permit (BRP), a passport containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp confirming their “indefinite leave to enter/remain” in the country, or biometric residence card (BRC) as evidence of their immigration rights have been switched over to an entirely online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) system.

The Home Office said it has been phasing out physical documents for several years through this transition to eVisas, with over 10 million issued to date. All eVisa holders, including those with EU Settlement Scheme status, need to keep their UKVI account up to date with their most recent passport details to avoid travel disruption, it said.

Visitors of 85 nationalities, including nationals of the United States, Canada and France, who do not require visas, are now legally required to have an ETA when travelling to the UK.

An ETA costs 16 pounds, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

“The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK’s border security, helping to deliver a more efficient and modern service that works for both visitors and the British public," said Minister Tapp.