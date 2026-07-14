ETV Bharat / international

UK Enacts Law Change To Deport Grooming Gang Leader To Pakistan

London: Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has set a law change in motion in the UK Parliament that will remove the legal hurdle blocking the deportation of a grooming gang ringleader to Pakistan. The case of Shabir Ahmed, jailed in 2012 on multiple charges of rape and sexual offences against young girls and recently released from prison, triggered an outcry when it emerged that the Pakistani man is protected under a 1971 law forbidding the removal of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK over 50 years ago.

The convicted rapist was the ringleader of a group of nine men who groomed and sexually abused teenage girls. The men’s modus operandi was to gain the trust of their victims by offering takeaway food and cigarettes, later plying them with alcohol before raping them.

Mahmood told the House of Commons on Monday evening that she was taking action in response to the widely reported case of the “vile grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed”.

“Our amendment will provide the Home Secretary with a new power to disapply Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971 for serious criminals," Mahmood told MPs.

“This provides protections for long-term UK residents but, clearly, should not be acting as a bar against removal in cases like that of Shabir Ahmed.

“The threshold for this power would be tied to the power to deprive citizenship, which applies only in cases of exceptional severity," she said. The Labour MP, of South Asian heritage, admitted that the legal measures alone would not guarantee Ahmed's removal from the country.

According to reports, Pakistan has declined to accept the criminal back into its country, and some back-channel negotiations have allegedly focussed on his return being tied with the extradition of so-called Pakistani dissidents based in Britain. “It is important to note this does not guarantee his removal from this country. As those opposite [Conservative Party] know all too well from their own experience,” Mahmood said in Parliament.

“The Foreign Secretary [Yvette Cooper] and I continue to work all avenues to pursue a deportation. I know the thoughts of everyone here are with the victims and survivors of this vile criminal,” she said.

Her statement formed part of a wider set of measures announced under the Immigration and Asylum Bill, which the Home Secretary said would make the country’s processes fairer for genuine refugees and act speedily to remove those who enter illegally. The proposal to deport Shabir Ahmed, now being electronically tracked through a GPS tag while housed in a monitored accommodation since his release from prison, has cross-party support.