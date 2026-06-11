ETV Bharat / international

UK Defense Secretary Quits, Says Government Isn't Willing To Spend Enough On Military

London: British Defense Secretary John Healey unexpectedly resigned on Thursday, saying the government is not willing to spend enough on the military at a time of rising threat. Healey told Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the government's Defense Investment Plan falls "well short of what is required at this dangerous time."

Publication of the plan has been delayed amid reports of disagreement between the defense ministry and the Treasury.

Starmer has pledged to boost U.K. defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027 and 3% by 2034. But many in the military say that is not fast enough.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey wrote in a resignation letter.

He said the demands on defense and British military commitments have increased, citing the Iran war, the conflict in Ukraine and threats from Russia.