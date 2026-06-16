ETV Bharat / international

UK Crime Agency Charges Indian Captain Arrested In Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Raid

London: An Indian man arrested by UK authorities was identified on Monday as Captain Ajay Pant and charged in connection with an alleged violation of Western sanctions on Russia. The arrest was made during a joint operation over the weekend between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British armed forces to intercept a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel.

“Indian national Ajay Pant, 38, has been charged with contravening Reg 46Z9B Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil / oil products from Russia to a third country during the period of June 2026," the NCA said.

Pant will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges against him following a review of the file submitted by the NCA. Meanwhile, the remaining 24 crew members, from India and Georgia, remain on board the vessel, the agency said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had confirmed on Sunday that the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the NCA in the first UK-led operation of its kind.

“Following the interdiction of a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the early hours of 14 June, a 38-year-old Indian national has been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of suspected sanctions offences under the Russia regulations,” an NCA spokesperson said in a statement earlier.

“He has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed by NCA investigators. As our investigation remains ongoing, we will not be commenting further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

NCA said its officers worked alongside the armed forces to board and seize the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet oil tanker, which remains at anchorage off the Dorset coast in south-west England. Shadow fleets refer to vessels operating outside maritime regulations, including using covert methods to disguise ownership and origin.

“The NCA remains committed to working (with) partners to tackle Russia’s sanctions evasion. This is now an ongoing NCA criminal investigation so we can’t comment further at this time,” said Graeme Biggar, NCA Director General.