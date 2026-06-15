ETV Bharat / international

UK Crime Agency Arrests Indian Man In Raid On Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker

London: An Indian man was arrested by UK authorities in connection with the alleged violation of Western sanctions on Russia. The arrest was made during a joint operation between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British armed forces to intercept a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the NCA in the first UK-led operation of its kind.

“Following the interdiction of a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the early hours of 14 June, a 38-year-old Indian national has been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of suspected sanctions offences under the Russia regulations,” an NCA spokesperson said.

The NCA did not clarify the specific offences for which the Indian national was arrested.

“He has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed by NCA investigators. As our investigation remains ongoing, we will not be commenting further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

NCA said its officers worked alongside the armed forces to board and seize the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet oil tanker, which remains at anchorage off the Dorset coast in south-west England. Shadow fleets refer to vessels operating outside maritime regulations, including using covert methods to disguise ownership and origin.

According to the UK crime agency, 24 Indian and Georgian Indian crew members remain on board the vessel and are "assisting with the investigation".