UK Crackdown Targets Russian Spy Networks With New Sanctions

London: The UK unveiled sanctions in a new crackdown on Russia’s spy networks in the country after a public inquiry concluded on Thursday that a Novichok poisoning attack in Salisbury over seven years ago was authorised by President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's “reckless aggression” in the March 2018 assassination attempt targeted at former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who survived the poisoning attempt, which later claimed the life of British national Dawn Sturgess.

The UK Foreign Office said that the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, had also been summoned to answer for “Russia’s ongoing campaign of hostile activity against the UK”.

“The Salisbury poisonings shocked the nation and today’s findings are a grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives," Starmer said in a statement.

“Dawn’s needless death was a tragedy and will forever be a reminder of Russia’s reckless aggression. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. The UK will always stand up to Putin’s brutal regime and call out his murderous machine for what it is," he said. According to the UK government, the new crackdown sanctions the Russian military intelligence agency named GRU in its entirety and exposes key actors behind what the UK dubs as Russian state-sponsored hostile activity.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in our unwavering defence of European security, as we continue to squeeze Russia’s finances and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” said Starmer. The public inquiry, led by Lord Anthony Hughes, said in its report this week that the GRU is responsible for the death of Sturgess after Putin authorised the operation to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with deadly nerve agent Novichok on UK soil.

The Novichok was developed and held by Russia in contravention of the Chemical Weapons Convention and subsequently resulted in the death of Sturgess, who had come in accidental contact with a discarded carrier of the poison.

“The life of a British citizen was lost, and others were put dangerously at risk on British soil as a direct result of deliberate heinous decisions by President Putin and the GRU. As this report is published my thoughts are with the family of Dawn Sturgess, Charlie Rowley, the Skripals, and all those affected by this vile act," said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.