ETV Bharat / international

UK Counter-Terror Police Probe Arson Attack Near Jewish Centre

FILE - A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London ( AP )

London: The UK's counter-terror officers are investigating a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall near a Jewish Centre in north London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it had received reports of a fire on Monday evening and while it is not being treated as a terrorist incident, officers are “keeping an open mind” about the motive behind the attack.

The memorial wall at Limes Avenue in Golders Green, which depicts Iranians killed protesting against the country's regime, was not damaged.

"We recognise that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks," said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads the Met’s policing in north-west London.

"We are working closely with community organisations and leaders, and want to reassure them that our protective security operation continues. Our local officers are working closely with Counter Terror Policing to support their investigation," he said.

The incident comes after four people have been charged over a suspected arson attack last month on ambulances run by a Jewish charity.