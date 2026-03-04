ETV Bharat / international

UK Charters First Repatriation Flight For Brits Stranded Due To West Asia Conflict

London: The UK government said it has chartered a commercial flight out of Oman on Wednesday to help British nationals wanting to leave following the attacks across West Asia in the wake of the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) said the flight will leave the Omani capital of Muscat at 2300 local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday for British nationals who are keen to return home. "British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible," the FCDO said in a statement.

"All passengers must hold a valid travel document. Dependents who are not British nationals will require a valid visa/permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months.

“The FCDO will contact British nationals in Oman to secure them a seat on this charter flight – prioritising those most vulnerable first," it stated.

The officials stressed that British nationals should not make their way to the Muscat International Airport unless they are informed to do so, with those who have registered their presence in the region in the past few days called to fill out the official repatriation form.

“A specialised Rapid Deployment Team is in Muscat to provide on-the-ground support to British nationals. We will continue to work with airlines to find more routes for people to return home," the FCDO said.

An official "crisis centre" continues to operate "around the clock" to provide up-to-date information for the around 130,000 British nationals who have registered as stranded across Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the strikes began on Saturday.

"The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority... the airspace is still closed in many of these countries, but I am in close contact with my counterparts across the region," Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament on Tuesday.