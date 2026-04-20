ETV Bharat / international

UK Calls For 'Toll-Free' Strait Of Hormuz

London: Britain on Monday called for a lasting settlement to ensure freedom of navigation and a toll-free Strait of Hormuz as the US-Iran ceasefire hung in the balance.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Japan for the final leg of what has been branded as an "intensified shuttle diplomacy tour" to advance coordination with key allies on shared geopolitical, economic and energy security priorities.

During the six-day tour spanning Europe and West Asia, the British minister held in-person talks with Foreign Ministers from 11 countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, and Ukraine, concluding with a meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister for the annual Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo.

"An important meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on the importance of extending the ceasefire & getting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened,” said Cooper, following the meeting with her Pakistani counterpart on Sunday.

“The UK is grateful to Pakistan for the role they have been playing in facilitating diplomatic talks,” she said.

It came ahead of the US seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend for allegedly trying to get past the American blockade of the country’s ports. It has thrown a second round of planned negotiations in Pakistan into disarray as Tehran declined to continue with the peace process.

“This is a critical diplomatic moment with the end of the ceasefire looming. Further talks on a lasting settlement are welcome – they must lead to a toll-free Strait of Hormuz,” said Cooper.