UK Blocks Export Of Unique Series Of 200-Year-Old Hindu Paintings

London: The UK government has placed an export bar this week on a series of 200-year-old bold and colourful paintings that are said to depict one of the most important narratives in Hinduism. A buyer is being sought to keep the set of 56 paintings, valued at around 280,000 pounds, representing the origins and triumphs of Devi, or the Divine Mother. In the unique series, gold and silver paint are used across the 56 images to portray scenes that range from quiet worship to violent battles.

“This series is not only beautiful, but unique in the United Kingdom,” said Baroness Fiona Twycross, UK Culture Minister.

“With no other near-complete similar narratives existing in our country, it’s vitally important we take the chance now to keep this series in the UK and allow researchers crucial time to unlock its secrets,” she said.

The series is almost completely intact, containing 56 pages out of an original 59 paintings, with inscriptions in Sanskrit and Hindi on the cover sheets describing the subjects of the individual paintings.

They date back to circa 1810 and were painted in the Kangra region of Punjab. The name of the artist or family workshop is yet to be determined, with the paintings said to be in “excellent condition”.

Together, the paintings tell the narrative of a divine battle between good and evil. The series includes a painting showing gods Vishnu and Shiva appealing for help in a scene believed to be unique to this particular series.

“There are no other comparable series surviving in the UK, meaning that this export bar creates an unparalleled opportunity for the study of both the creation and development of such illustrated narratives,” states the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

They have been with Spink and Son, London, since the mid-1980s and were previously in the family collection of Dr Alma Camruddin Latifi, who lived between the UK and India and held administrative, judicial, secretariat and political offices during the colonial era.