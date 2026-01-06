ETV Bharat / international

UK Bans Entry Of Islamic Preacher: Report

London: Britain has banned the entry of an Islamic preacher over his defence of the extremist Hamas network in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, UK media reports claimed this week. According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revoked the travel authorisation of Dr Shadee Elmasry, a scholar from the US, days before he had been due to arrive for a series of talks in the UK.

Elmasry was scheduled for talks organised by the Muslim charity Global Relief Trust (GRT) in Birmingham, Bolton and London from this weekend. While the UK Home Office declined to comment on individual cases, a spokesperson said there was no place in the UK for foreign nationals who "spread hate or push extremist ideas".

"Anyone intent on stirring hatred or dividing our communities will not be allowed to enter into the UK,” the spokesperson said. Elmasry is said to have a history of controversial social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, often justifying the actions of Hamas. He is director of education and community affairs at the New Brunswick Islamic Centre in New Jersey.

Opposition Conservative MP Nick Timothy, a former Downing Street chief of staff, had urged the Labour Party government not to allow the preacher entry to the UK. “The Home Secretary has strong powers to exclude foreign nationals whose presence here would not be conducive to the public good. In the case of Shadee Elmasry, she should use them without hesitation,” he said.

The Global Relief Trust said Elmasry’s participation in talks was “solely in support of a humanitarian event focused on faith-based talks and helping vulnerable communities”. Dr Elmasry said his message has always been about “compassion and connection”.