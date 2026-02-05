ETV Bharat / international

UK Aviation Watchdog Seeks Details From Air India On B787 Fuel Control Switch Issue

New Delhi/ Mumbai: The UK's Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air India to provide details of the incident of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft facing a fuel control switch issue at London's Heathrow airport before take off for Bengaluru on February 1, according to sources.

An Air India pilot reported on February 2 a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the AI132 flight. The airline grounded the aircraft for checks after it landed in Bengaluru on February 2.

Indian aviation regulator DGCA's initial examination of the issue found that "apparently correct procedure" was not followed in operating the switch. The airline has been asked to ensure that the crew follows the right procedures.

On Wednesday, sources said the UK Civil Aviation Authority had sought details about the incident from Air India.