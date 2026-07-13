ETV Bharat / international

UK Announces £250-Mn Package To Protect Jewish Community

London: Britain's government on Monday announced more than £250 million to boost police protection of the Jewish community, which in recent months has been targeted by a series of attacks. The fresh package will help fund the deployment of more than 500 police officers in districts where a lot of British Jews live, including 300 officers in London.

It will also fund more police patrols outside synagogues and Jewish schools, and more plain-clothed officers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one."

This latest package is intended to be spent over a three-year period. Part of it will finance education measures in the fight against antisemitism. "Jewish communities are facing an exceptional threat with rising hate crime alongside terrorism and interference from hostile states," said Matt Jukes, Deputy Commissioner of London Metropolitan Police.