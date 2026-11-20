ETV Bharat / international

UK And EU Agree Deals On Trade And Youth Movement, Pledging To Rebuild Ties After Brexit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham, center, and European Council President Antonio Costa attend the EU-UK summit in Brussels, Belgium, Friday Nov. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Brussels: Britain and the European Union say they have agreed deals on trade, carbon emissions and youth movement, and pledged to rebuild ties with an "ambitious and dynamic" post-Brexit relationship.

In a joint statement after a summit in Brussels, the U.K. and EU confirmed agreements that will scrap checks on the trade in plant and animal products, link their emissions trading schemes and let 100,000 young adults from each side live and work in the others' countries for up to three years.

Other areas remain a work in progress, with the two sides giving themselves six months to reach an agreement on the level of student fees for EU students in the U.K. and vice versa.