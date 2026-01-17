ETV Bharat / international

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni Wins Seventh Term With 71.65% Of Votes

Kampala: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni won his seventh term with 71.65% of votes, according to official results Saturday, defeating the youthful challenger who campaigned for change after four decades of the same government.

The musician-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine took 24.72% of the vote, the final results showed. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is expected to reject the official outcome. He has condemned what he described as an unfair electoral process, marred by an internet shutdown, military deployments and the alleged abductions of his polling agents. On Friday, he dismissed the provisional results as "fake."

Electoral officials also face questions about the failure of biometric voter identification machines on Thursday, which caused delays in the start of voting in urban areas — including the capital, Kampala — that are opposition strongholds.

After the machines failed, in a blow to pro-democracy activists who have long demanded their use to curb rigging, polling officials used manual registers of voters. The failure of the machines is likely to be the basis for any legal challenges to the official result.

Museveni, 81, has stayed in power over the years by rewriting the rules. The last legal obstacle to his rule – term and age limits – have been removed from the constitution, and some of Museveni's possible rivals for the presidency jailed or sidelined. He has not said when he will retire.

Yusuf Serunkuma, an academic and columnist for the local Observer newspaper, told The Associated Press on Saturday that Wine "didn't stand a chance" against the authoritarian Museveni. "He has quite successfully emasculated the opposition," Serunkuma said of Museveni. "You would have to credit him for that."