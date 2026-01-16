ETV Bharat / international

Uganda's President Leads In Tense Election Marred By Internet Shutdown And Voting Interference

An election official holds up unmarked ballots during the vote count after polls closed for the presidential election, at a polling center in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 ( AP )

Kampala: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country for 40 years, had an early lead Friday in a tense presidential election marred by an internet shutdown, voting delays and opposition allegations of "massive ballot stuffing" and detentions by security forces. Provisional results from half of the polling stations tallied so far showed Museveni with more than 70% of the vote while his main challenger, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine, was said to have 19%.

The 81-year-old Museveni has served the third-longest tenure of any African leader and is seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade. The aging president's authority has become increasingly dependent on the military, which is led by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Wine, who is calling for political change, said he was unable to leave his house to vote in Thursday's election and that his polling agents in rural areas were abducted before the voting started, undermining his efforts to prevent electoral offenses such as ballot stuffing. Wine was hoping to end Museveni's four-decade rule in an election during which the military was deployed and heavy security was posted outside Wine's house near Kampala, the Ugandan capital, after the vote.

"He is a person of interest. He is a contestant," police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke told local broadcaster NBS, suggesting heavy security deployment around Wine's home was for his own security.