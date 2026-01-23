ETV Bharat / international

Uganda Army Chief Says 30 Opposition Supporters Killed, 2,000 Arrested

Uganda’s incumbent president and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni delivers a speech during the party’s closing campaign rally ahead of the 2026 Ugandan general elections, in Kampala on January 13, 2026. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, 81, won a seventh term in office on on January 17, 2026 with 71.65 percent of the vote, the country's Electoral Commission said. ( AFP )

Kampala: Uganda's army chief and son of newly re-elected President Yoweri Museveni said Friday that 30 opposition supporters had been killed and 2,000 detained in the wake of the vote. Opposition leader Bobi Wine remained in hiding on Friday after accusing security forces of raiding his home in the aftermath of the election on January 15.

He has described the election as "blatant theft" and called for protests. Museveni, 81, won a seventh term in office with 72 percent of the vote to Wine's 25 percent, according to the Electoral Commission. African observers and international NGOs criticised heavy repression of the opposition and an internet shutdown.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he was "following with concern the post-election situation in Uganda, including reports of arrests, detentions and violent incidents involving opposition figures and supporters".

But army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba boasted on Friday on X: "So far we have killed 30 NUP terrorists," referring to Wine's party, the National Unity Platform. "We have arrested over 2,000 hooligans that Kabobi thought he would use," he added, using his nickname for Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

The European Union also expressed concern on Friday, saying: "We regret pre- and post-electoral violence and threats, particularly against opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi." Kainerugaba, 51, is known for his provocative, often vulgar social media presence.