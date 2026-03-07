ETV Bharat / international

UAE Says Intercepted 15 Ballistic Missiles, 119 Drones

UAE air defence systems detected 121 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE

UAE Says Intercepted 15 Ballistic Missiles and 119 Drones
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on March 7, 2026 shows smoke rising from the Dubai International Airport. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as Iran kept up its attacks on its Gulf neighbour.

"UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

"Air defence systems also detected 121 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE."

Also Read

Trump Threatens To Escalate Bombing As Iran Vows No Surrender

TAGGED:

IRAN ATTACK UAE
UAE DEFENCE
UAE INTERCEPT MISSILE DRONE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.