UAE Says Intercepted 15 Ballistic Missiles, 119 Drones

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on March 7, 2026 shows smoke rising from the Dubai International Airport. ( AFP )

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as Iran kept up its attacks on its Gulf neighbour.

"UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.