UAE Says Intercepted 15 Ballistic Missiles, 119 Drones
By AFP
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday as Iran kept up its attacks on its Gulf neighbour.
"UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.
"Air defence systems also detected 121 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE."
الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تتعامل مع 15 صاروخ باليستي و 119 طائرة مسيرة.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 7, 2026
رصدت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية اليوم (7 مارس 2026) 16 صاروخ باليستي حيث تم تدمير 15 صاروخ باليستي فيما سقط 1 صاروخ باليستي في البحر. كما تم رصد 121 طائرة مسيرة، حيث تم اعتراض 119 طائرة مسيرة، بينما سقطت 2… pic.twitter.com/v1uVRmxdMV
