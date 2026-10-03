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UAE Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Cockpit's Crash Axe

An FlyDubai plane carrying Israeli passengers who had earlier been aboard another FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia approaches Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 ( AP )

Cairo: The co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight before passengers and others tackled him is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami, three people with knowledge of the situation, including a Gulf and Western diplomat, said Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates, which is leading the investigation, said the co-pilot attacked with the cockpit's crash axe and tried to take control of the plane in a "terrorist attack."

The people who identified the co-pilot spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The Gulf diplomat said investigations are underway to establish whether he acted as a "lone wolf or has any connection with any extremist groups."

The co-pilot, who officials said nearly crashed the sharply plummeting flight with 182 people aboard, was barred from flying by Oman over concerns he had adopted extremist views, a separate person familiar with the matter said.

The co-pilot was then hired by UAE-based airline FlyDubai, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear to what extent the co-pilot was vetted when hired. Oman's barring of him was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

An official says the co-pilot was born in the UAE

How the co-pilot managed to be working in the cockpit on Wednesday morning is a central question for investigators. Israel says has it has agreements with foreign carriers to keep pilots from flying into the country if they are citizens of nations that don't maintain diplomatic relations with it. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations.

A FlyDubai spokesperson in an email said the airline could not comment beyond its official statements and acknowledged "there are many questions at this stage." There was no immediate comment from Oman Air, and Oman's government has said nothing publicly in response to repeated questions since the incident.