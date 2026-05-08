ETV Bharat / international

UAE Comes Under Drone And Missile Attack As Iran War Ceasefire Is Challenged

In a statement on X, the ministry said, "The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats."

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence said that the country’s air defences are “actively engaging” with a missile and drone attack early Friday as the Iran war's shaky ceasefire was again challenged. The ministry advised residents not to approach, photograph or touch “any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions.”

"MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engagement operations of missiles and UAV's," it added. Hours earlier, the US military said it had intercepted Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday night and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces.” US Central Command said in a social media post that U.S. forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” and responded with self-defence strikes.

The US military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn’t seek escalation but “remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.” President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that the ceasefire was holding despite the violence.

The tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has largely held since April 8. In-person talks between the two countries, hosted by Pakistan last month, failed to reach an agreement to end the war that began Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

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