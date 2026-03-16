ETV Bharat / international

West Asia Conflict: UAE Orders Arrests Of 35, Including 19 Indians For 'Misleading' Posts

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates authorities on Sunday ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including for posting video clips on social media that contained misleading and fabricated content amid the ongoing tensions in the region, UAE's official news agency Wam reported.

According to the report, the accused have been referred for an expedited trial. The latest list includes 25 individuals of various nationalities, including 17 Indians, listed under different sections, separate from the 10 people, including two Indians, who were named and ordered to be arrested on Saturday.

A statement released by the Attorney-General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shams, quoted by the news agency, said that the move follows rigorous monitoring of digital platforms to combat the spread of fabricated information and artificial content intended to incite public disorder and undermine general stability.

“Investigations and electronic monitoring revealed that the defendants were divided into three groups that committed various acts. These included the publication of real clips related to current events, the fabrication of clips using AI, and the promotion of a state practising acts of military aggression while glorifying its leadership and military actions,” it said.

The first group of 10 accused published and circulated authentic video clips documenting the passage and interception of missiles in the country’s airspace or the resulting impact. They also filmed gatherings of individuals monitoring these events, appending commentary and sound effects suggesting active aggressions to incite public anxiety and panic.

Such footage risked exposing defensive capabilities and allowing hostile accounts to promote misleading narratives, the statement said. This group comprised five Indians, one Pakistani, one Nepali, two Filipinos, and one Egyptian.