ETV Bharat / international

UAE Expresses Solidarity With India, Conveys Condolences Over Flood, Landslide Victims

“The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday expressed solidarity with India over the loss of lives and damage caused by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains. The message came as several parts of India continued to reel under heavy monsoon rains.

The ministry also conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. The Indian Embassy in the UAE thanked the Emirati government for the gesture. “We deeply value this expression of friendship and support,” the mission posted on X on Tuesday.

Floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents are a recurring feature of India's annual monsoon season, which frequently causes loss of life, displacement and damage to infrastructure across several states.

At least 23 people have died, and seven others remain missing in rain-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Sunday. In comparison, nearly 3.63 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam, where five more deaths were reported on Monday.

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