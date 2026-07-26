ETV Bharat / international

Typhoon Noul Makes Landfall In Southern China, With Over 340,000 Evacuated And Flights Canceled

Passersby walk in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district under heavy rain and wind ahead of Typhoon Noul on Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend. It prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Guangdong province with the region on high alert and dozens of flights canceled.

China’s national weather center said Noul made landfall along the coast of Huidong county of the city of Huizhou in the southern Guangdong province at approximately 3:50 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Hong Kong’s Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 145 kph (90 mph) near its center, was moving Sunday into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region.

More than 340,000 people had been relocated for safety by Saturday afternoon in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Train services in the province were canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.

China’s National Meteorological Center expected parts of southern Guangdong and southeastern Fujian provinces to experience heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. Hong Kong airport’s website showed more than 150 flights were canceled for Saturday and Sunday.