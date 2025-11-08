ETV Bharat / international

Typhoon Kalmaegi Rampages Across Vietnam As The Philippines Prepares For A New Storm

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Communications Office, damaged homes beside Mananga Bridge in Talisay, Cebu Province, central Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the province and claimed lives. ( AP )

Vietnam: Typhoon Kalmaegi brought fierce winds and torrential rains to Vietnam on Friday, killing at least five people, flattening homes, blowing off roofs and uprooting trees. In the Philippines, where the storm left at least 204 dead earlier in the week, survivors wept over the coffins of their loved ones and braced for another typhoon.

As the storm moved on, recovery work began in battered towns and villages in both countries. Across central Vietnamese provinces, people cleared debris and repaired roofs on their homes.

Jimmy Abatayo, who lost his wife and nine close relatives after the typhoon unleashed flooding in the central Philippine province of Cebu, was overwhelmed with sorrow and guilt as he ran his palm over his wife’s casket.

“I was able to swim. I told my family to swim, you will be saved, just swim, be brave and keep swimming,” said Abatayo, 53, pausing and then breaking into tears. “They did not hear what I said because I would never see them again.”

Mourning the dead in the Philippines

In Cebu, 141 people died, mostly in floodings. Villagers on Friday gathered to say goodbye to their dead, including at a basketball gym turned funeral parlor where relatives wept before a row of white coffins bedecked with flowers and small portraits of the deceased.

A state of national emergency declared by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday was still effect in the Philippines, as the country braced for another potentially powerful storm, Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

Marcos, who visited Cebu on Friday, said an unusually large volume of rain overwhelmed dikes and flood-control safeguards and caused rivers to rapidly overflow on Tuesday, flooding nearby residential communities, where residents scrambled to climb to the upper floors or roofs of their houses in panic.

Across the country, Kalmaegi left at least 204 people dead and 109 missing, the Philippines Office of Civil Defense said, and more than half a million people were displaced. Nearly 450,000 were evacuated to shelters, and nearly 400,000 remained in evacuation centers or homes of relatives as of Saturday.

The weather bureau said Fung-wong would come early next week and predicted it would span an estimated 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) before making landfall late Sunday or early Monday in northern Aurora province. It could also potentially affect the densely populated capital region of Manila.

The toll in Vietnam

State media said five people were killed in Vietnam — three in Dak Lak and two in Gia Lai provinces — while three remained missing in Quang Ngai. Fifty-two houses collapsed and nearly 2,600 others were damaged or had their roofs blown off, including more than 2,400 in Gia Lai alone. The storm also caused multiple power grid failures and knocked down hundreds of power poles, cutting electricity to more than 1.6 million households. Authorities said Saturday that power had been restored to most areas, but about 500,000 households remained without electricity.

Factories lost their roofs and equipment was damaged because of flooding in Binh Dinh province. In hard-hit Quy Nhon, residents woke up to find corrugated metal roofs and household items scattered along the streets. Later on Friday, families crowded into a brightly lit shopping mall — one of the few places with backup power in the city — clutching tangled extension cords and their phones. Children rejoiced at the unexpected outing while parents lined up at every available outlet, charging their devices and anxiously calling relatives to make sure they were safe.