ETV Bharat / international

Two Women Leaders in Fray To Become Next Secretary General Of The United Nations

United Nations: Two women leaders are in the fray to become the next Secretary General of the UN, nominated along with two male candidates, amid a growing call for the first female to be elected as head of the global organisation in its 80-year-old history.

The process to elect the next Secretary General of the United Nations gets underway this month with the four nominated candidates for the post participating in interactive dialogues scheduled to be held at the UN Headquarters on April 21 and 22.

UN chief Antonio Guterres, the former Prime Minister of Portugal and former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, will complete his second five-year term as head of the global organisation in December 2026.

He had assumed office in 2017 as the ninth Secretary General of the UN, an organisation that has never seen a female leader at its helm in 80 years of its existence.

Vying for the top job at the UN are former Chilean President and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and former President of Senegal Macky Sall.

Bachelet has been nominated by Brazil and Mexico, while Grynspan has been nominated by Costa Rica, Grossi by Argentina and Sall by Burundi.

The office of the President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, said Monday that the interactive dialogue comprising three-hour sessions for each candidate will take place on April 21 and 22.