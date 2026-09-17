Two-way UPI With Bhutan Marks Another Step In India’s Digital Neighbourhood Drive
Two-way UPI connectivity with Bhutan highlights India’s growing digital footprint and its potential to deepen economic and people-to-people ties across the neighbourhood.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The expansion of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) into its immediate neighbourhood is gradually giving a new meaning to the country's regional connectivity ambitions.
The launch of the second phase of international UPI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India on Thursday, completing two-way UPI-based payment connectivity between the two countries, is the latest example of how India’s digital public infrastructure is moving beyond its borders.
"Joined PM Bhutan Dasho @tsheringtobgay and @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel in launching the phase-II of international UPI @UPI_NPCI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India to make payments," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on his X handle on Thursday, the concluding day of his two-day visit to Bhutan. "Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan."
The significance, however, extends well beyond the convenience of scanning a QR code at a shop. The expansion of UPI across India’s neighbourhood is gradually creating a digital payments layer linking India with neighbouring economies, potentially influencing tourism, remittances, small businesses, trade and financial inclusion.
UPI was conceived primarily as an interoperable domestic payments system, but its enormous scale has made it an increasingly important component of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). In July 2026 alone, UPI processed 2,365.8 crore transactions worth ₹29.87 lakh crore through 741 live banks. Government data also says UPI accounted for about 49 percent of global real-time payment transaction volume in 2024.
Joined PM Bhutan Dasho @tsheringtobgay and @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel in : ➡️ Launching the phase-II of international UPI @UPI_NPCI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India to make payments. Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan. ➡️ Witnessing exchange of MoU on extending the Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship Scheme for higher education by Bhutanese students at Indian institutions. A step forward for our cooperation in education and capacity building. 🇮🇳 🇧🇹— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2026
That domestic scale gives India something few countries possess: a payment system with a huge user base, extensive merchant acceptance and an established technological architecture that can potentially be connected with foreign payment systems.
Internationalisation has therefore increasingly become a strategic extension of India’s digitalisation programme.
UPI is now operational, in one form or another, in Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Qatar, while newer arrangements have expanded its footprint to countries including Cambodia, Greece and the Maldives. Government data says UPI was live in 11 foreign countries for acceptance and/or cross-border remittances as of September 2026.
The Bhutan arrangement illustrates why two-way connectivity matters.
The earlier model primarily enabled Indian visitors to make payments in Bhutan. The new phase allows Bhutanese visitors to India to use their domestic payment facilities for purchases here. This changes UPI from essentially a facility for Indian travellers abroad into a shared digital-payment bridge between two economies.
That has practical importance because India is Bhutan’s largest economic partner and the two countries have extensive movement of people, tourism, commerce and services across their border.
For a Bhutanese tourist, the ability to use a familiar digital payment mechanism in India reduces the need to carry large amounts of cash or arrange payment through conventional card networks. For Indian merchants, particularly small businesses in tourism centres and border regions, it can make accepting payments from Bhutanese visitors easier.
The effect may be particularly useful for small-value, high-frequency transactions – restaurants, taxis, hotels, retail shops, handicrafts and other services where conventional international payment mechanisms can be less convenient.
India’s immediate neighbourhood is particularly suited to UPI expansion because cross-border movement is already substantial.
India has established UPI linkages with Bhutan and Nepal, while Sri Lanka and the Maldives have also entered India’s expanding digital payment network. Singapore represents an important model of direct linkage between two national fast-payment systems: UPI and PayNow. The arrangement enables instant cross-border transfers using identifiers such as mobile numbers or payment addresses.
The geographical logic is straightforward.
India's neighbours have large numbers of Indian tourists and business travellers, students and professionals, migrant workers and their families, small traders operating across borders, people making relatively small-value remittances, and businesses dependent on tourism and cross-border commerce.
The greater the movement of people and money, the greater the potential value of an interoperable payment system.
Tourism provides perhaps the most visible benefit.
For Indian travellers, UPI eliminates much of the friction associated with obtaining local currency or using international cards where UPI acceptance is available. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) describes its international acceptance facility as enabling QR-code payments directly from Indian bank accounts through UPI-powered applications.
The reverse arrangement is equally important.
If visitors from neighbouring countries can pay Indian merchants through their own domestic payment systems connected to UPI, India becomes easier to navigate financially.
The Bhutan development therefore has a broader implication: India is moving from merely digitising payments at home to digitising the experience of crossing its borders. Cross-border payments have traditionally involved intermediaries, cards, cash exchanges and foreign-exchange arrangements.
For a large corporation, these mechanisms are manageable. For a small shopkeeper, taxi operator, restaurant or homestay owner, they can represent additional complexity.
UPI’s QR-based architecture can lower that barrier.
This is particularly relevant to India’s neighbourhood because much of cross-border economic activity is not conducted by multinational companies. It is conducted by small businesses and individual consumers.
That could bring more cross-border economic activity into the formal digital financial system.
The longer-term importance of international UPI may lie less in tourist payments and more in cross-border remittances.
India is one of the world’s largest recipients of remittances. The expansion of interoperable instant-payment systems creates the possibility of reducing the cost and time involved in sending relatively small amounts across borders.
There is a larger geopolitical dimension.
India has increasingly promoted DPI as part of its international development and technology diplomacy. The idea is not necessarily to export one proprietary Indian technology wholesale, but to demonstrate interoperable digital systems that partner countries can adapt to their own requirements. A government document describes India Stack Global as a platform to showcase India’s DPI solutions and provide technical resources to partner countries.
UPI is arguably the most successful component of this effort.
When India connects UPI with the payment infrastructure of another country, it creates technical interdependence without necessarily requiring political alignment. A successful payment linkage can become another layer of institutional cooperation between central banks, financial regulators, banks, fintech companies and payment operators.
That is especially relevant in India’s neighbourhood, where connectivity is itself a strategic issue.
K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, said that India today is playing a leadership role in digital integration in the region.
"Except for Pakistan and Bangladesh, all the other countries in South Asia are part of India’s digital payment system," Yhome told ETV Bharat. "This digital payment system across borders has become one of the key drivers of economic growth."
On the diplomacy front, he said that it helps India gain goodwill.
"As India rises, it is taking its neighbours along," Yhome said. "South Asia is one of the least integrated regions in economic terms. Therefore, by bringing in this digital economy for cross-border trade, it will also help bring informal trade into the formal trade system."
He added that the use of digital payment in India’s neighbouring countries will also go a long way in enhancing people-to-people contact ties, including tourism, because it becomes seamless for people to move around in these countries.
For India, the strongest argument for expanding UPI in neighbouring countries is therefore not simply commercial.
It contributes to a wider idea of regional connectivity.
Physical connectivity - roads, railways, ports and energy grids - has traditionally dominated discussions on regional integration. Increasingly, digital connectivity is becoming equally important.
A traveller may cross a border through a road or airport, communicate through a mobile network and conduct business through an online platform. If the payment system remains fragmented, the digital journey stops at the border.
UPI attempts to remove one of those barriers.
Read More