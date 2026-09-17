ETV Bharat / international

Two-way UPI With Bhutan Marks Another Step In India’s Digital Neighbourhood Drive

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and others during the launch of phase-II of international UPI, in Thimphu. Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel is also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The expansion of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) into its immediate neighbourhood is gradually giving a new meaning to the country's regional connectivity ambitions.

The launch of the second phase of international UPI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India on Thursday, completing two-way UPI-based payment connectivity between the two countries, is the latest example of how India’s digital public infrastructure is moving beyond its borders.

"Joined PM Bhutan Dasho @tsheringtobgay and @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel in launching the phase-II of international UPI @UPI_NPCI for Bhutanese citizens visiting India to make payments," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on his X handle on Thursday, the concluding day of his two-day visit to Bhutan. "Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan."

The significance, however, extends well beyond the convenience of scanning a QR code at a shop. The expansion of UPI across India’s neighbourhood is gradually creating a digital payments layer linking India with neighbouring economies, potentially influencing tourism, remittances, small businesses, trade and financial inclusion.

UPI was conceived primarily as an interoperable domestic payments system, but its enormous scale has made it an increasingly important component of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). In July 2026 alone, UPI processed 2,365.8 crore transactions worth ₹29.87 lakh crore through 741 live banks. Government data also says UPI accounted for about 49 percent of global real-time payment transaction volume in 2024.

That domestic scale gives India something few countries possess: a payment system with a huge user base, extensive merchant acceptance and an established technological architecture that can potentially be connected with foreign payment systems.

Internationalisation has therefore increasingly become a strategic extension of India’s digitalisation programme.

UPI is now operational, in one form or another, in Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Qatar, while newer arrangements have expanded its footprint to countries including Cambodia, Greece and the Maldives. Government data says UPI was live in 11 foreign countries for acceptance and/or cross-border remittances as of September 2026.

The Bhutan arrangement illustrates why two-way connectivity matters.

The earlier model primarily enabled Indian visitors to make payments in Bhutan. The new phase allows Bhutanese visitors to India to use their domestic payment facilities for purchases here. This changes UPI from essentially a facility for Indian travellers abroad into a shared digital-payment bridge between two economies.

That has practical importance because India is Bhutan’s largest economic partner and the two countries have extensive movement of people, tourism, commerce and services across their border.

For a Bhutanese tourist, the ability to use a familiar digital payment mechanism in India reduces the need to carry large amounts of cash or arrange payment through conventional card networks. For Indian merchants, particularly small businesses in tourism centres and border regions, it can make accepting payments from Bhutanese visitors easier.

The effect may be particularly useful for small-value, high-frequency transactions – restaurants, taxis, hotels, retail shops, handicrafts and other services where conventional international payment mechanisms can be less convenient.

India’s immediate neighbourhood is particularly suited to UPI expansion because cross-border movement is already substantial.

India has established UPI linkages with Bhutan and Nepal, while Sri Lanka and the Maldives have also entered India’s expanding digital payment network. Singapore represents an important model of direct linkage between two national fast-payment systems: UPI and PayNow. The arrangement enables instant cross-border transfers using identifiers such as mobile numbers or payment addresses.

The geographical logic is straightforward.

India's neighbours have large numbers of Indian tourists and business travellers, students and professionals, migrant workers and their families, small traders operating across borders, people making relatively small-value remittances, and businesses dependent on tourism and cross-border commerce.

The greater the movement of people and money, the greater the potential value of an interoperable payment system.

Tourism provides perhaps the most visible benefit.

For Indian travellers, UPI eliminates much of the friction associated with obtaining local currency or using international cards where UPI acceptance is available. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) describes its international acceptance facility as enabling QR-code payments directly from Indian bank accounts through UPI-powered applications.

The reverse arrangement is equally important.