ETV Bharat / international

2 US States Proclaim August 15 As 'India Independence Day'

New York: Two US states, New York and New Jersey, have proclaimed August 15 as "India Independence Day", recognising India's journey as an independent nation and the contributions of the Indian-American community.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring August 15, 2026, as "India Independence Day" across the entire state, while New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill made a similar declaration; the Indian Consulate in New York posted on X on Tuesday.

The proclamations come ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations and highlight “India’s journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States,” the consulate said.

New York and New Jersey, both neighbouring states, are home to some of the largest and most influential Indian-American communities in the United States, with Indian-origin residents making significant contributions across business, healthcare, technology, education and public service, according to the proclamations made by both states.

In New York, Hochul's proclamation recognised the Indian-American community's contributions to the state's cultural, economic and civic life. It also highlighted India's struggle against colonial rule and its commitment to self-determination, self-governance and democracy.

In New Jersey, Sherrill's proclamation described the state as home to one of the “largest and most vibrant Indian-American communities in the US”. It recognised their contributions across education, healthcare, research, technology, business, public service and community leadership.