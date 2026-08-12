2 US States Proclaim August 15 As 'India Independence Day'
Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions made by the Indian diaspora to the state.
By PTI
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New York: Two US states, New York and New Jersey, have proclaimed August 15 as "India Independence Day", recognising India's journey as an independent nation and the contributions of the Indian-American community.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring August 15, 2026, as "India Independence Day" across the entire state, while New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill made a similar declaration; the Indian Consulate in New York posted on X on Tuesday.
The proclamations come ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations and highlight “India’s journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States,” the consulate said.
New York and New Jersey, both neighbouring states, are home to some of the largest and most influential Indian-American communities in the United States, with Indian-origin residents making significant contributions across business, healthcare, technology, education and public service, according to the proclamations made by both states.
New York joins in celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day with a special recognition of the enduring bonds between India and the United States. 🇮🇳🇺🇸— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 11, 2026
We express our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Governor @GovKathyHochul for proclaiming August 15, 2026 as “India Independence Day”… pic.twitter.com/EipwsAIKWl
In New York, Hochul's proclamation recognised the Indian-American community's contributions to the state's cultural, economic and civic life. It also highlighted India's struggle against colonial rule and its commitment to self-determination, self-governance and democracy.
In New Jersey, Sherrill's proclamation described the state as home to one of the “largest and most vibrant Indian-American communities in the US”. It recognised their contributions across education, healthcare, research, technology, business, public service and community leadership.
The Indian Consulate in New York expressed gratitude to both governors for the proclamations, saying they recognised the enduring India-US friendship and the significant contributions of Indian Americans to the two states.
New Jersey joins in celebrating India’s Independence Day! 🇮🇳🇺🇸— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 12, 2026
We express our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Governor @MikieSherrill for proclaiming August 15, 2026, as “Indian Independence Day” in New Jersey.
➡️ The Proclamation recognizes the significant contributions of the… pic.twitter.com/xL0fvPTean
The proclamations are the latest recognition by the US state authorities of India's Independence Day, which is celebrated by Indian-American communities across the country with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies and community events.
Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions made by the Indian diaspora to the state.
In a proclamation issued on August 1, Healey recognised the vital role played by community organisations in fostering civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through their annual Independence Day celebrations.
A similar proclamation was also issued by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, declaring August 15 as India Day. These official recognitions are gestures that several local and state governments in the US renew or proclaim each year.
About 5.4 million people of Indian origin reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US, according to the official website.
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