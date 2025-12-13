ETV Bharat / international

Two US Service Members, One American Civilian Killed In Ambush In Syria, Says US Central Command

Locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. ( AP )

Damascus: Two US service members and one American civilian have been killed and three other people wounded in an ambush on Saturday by the Islamic State group in central Syria, the US Central Command said. The attack on US troops in Iraq is the first to inflict casualties since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad a year ago. Central Command said in a post on X that as a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified. Shots were fired at Syrian and US forces on Saturday during a visit by American troops to a historic central town, leaving several wounded, Syria’s state media and a war monitor said. The shooting took place near Palmyra, according to the state-run SANA news agency, which said two members of Syria’s security force and several US service members were wounded. The injured were taken by helicopters to the al-Tanf garrison near the border with Iraq and Jordan. SANA said the attacker was killed, without providing further details.