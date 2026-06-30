Two Nepalese Youths Detained By China For Alleged Border Crossing While Flying Drone
The two accused was reportedly flying a drone in the Dolakha district, and accidentally crossed into China, where Chinese border security forces detained them.
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Kathmandu: Two Nepalese youths have been detained by Chinese authorities after allegedly crossing into the country while flying a drone. They have been identified as Manoj Prajapati, from Kathmandu, and Sudip Thapamagar, from Madhyapur Thimi Municipality of Bhaktapur district, according to Nepal police.
The duo was reportedly flying a drone in the Dolakha district, 160 km northeast of Kathmandu, on Monday and accidentally crossed into China, where Chinese border security forces detained them.
They were handed over to the police for questioning. During interrogation, the Nepalese youths claimed that they were bloggers and while flying the drone on the Nepalese side, they mistakenly crossed into China.
The Chinese authorities have agreed to release them, said a police officer at Sindhupalchowk district police office. Chinese police have initiated the legal proceedings to hand over the youths to Nepal and the process could be completed by Tuesday evening, the officer added.
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