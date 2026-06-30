ETV Bharat / international

Two Nepalese Youths Detained By China For Alleged Border Crossing While Flying Drone

Kathmandu: Two Nepalese youths have been detained by Chinese authorities after allegedly crossing into the country while flying a drone. They have been identified as Manoj Prajapati, from Kathmandu, and Sudip Thapamagar, from Madhyapur Thimi Municipality of Bhaktapur district, according to Nepal police.

The duo was reportedly flying a drone in the Dolakha district, 160 km northeast of Kathmandu, on Monday and accidentally crossed into China, where Chinese border security forces detained them.