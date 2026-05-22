Two Indians Die While Descending From Everest Summit, Says Official
Sandeep Are died on Thursday, and it is not clear when Arun Kumar Tiwari passed away.
By PTI
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Kathmandu: Two Indian mountaineers who summited Everest have died while descending, an official said on Friday. The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are.
It appears that Are summited on Wednesday and Tiwari on Thursday around 5.30 pm, said Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal.
The guides "worked really hard" but were not able to save them, he told PTI. Are died on Thursday, and it is not clear when Tiwari passed away. Further details are awaited.
On Wednesday, three Indians, including Are, were part of 274 climbers who summited the 8,848.86-metre peak. It was a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day. The other two were Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal. The following day, on Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.
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