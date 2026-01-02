ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian-Origin Singaporeans To Be Nominated MPs In Singapore Parliament

Singapore: Two Indian-origin personalities in Singapore, notable for their contributions in work, community and society, are set to be nominated as Members of Parliament next week, a media report said Friday. The duo is part of the nine names announced to be Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on January 8, and take their oaths at the next sitting of Parliament this month, Channel News Asia said.

Dr Haresh Singaraju, family physician at National University Polyclinics, and Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees, have been named as the proposed NMPs. The names were released by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Friday, the channel said.

Among the nine, CEO of apparel company Sing Lun Holdings Mark Lee Kean Phi is to return for a second term. “They (new NMPs) have made notable contributions in work, community and society, and excelled in their respective fields.

“I am confident that their diverse expertise and experience will enrich the discussions in Parliament as we chart Singapore’s path forward in an uncertain and disrupted world,” said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, an Indian-origin political veteran of the ruling People's Action Party, in welcoming the new cohort to the 15th Parliament.