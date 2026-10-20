ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian Nationals Among 28 Charged With Election Fraud In California

Washington: Two Indian nationals are among 28 green card holders charged with election fraud in California, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Justice Department, Amandeep Kaur (30) and Kamlesh Shah (67) have been charged with fraudulently registering as voters and casting their ballots in the November 2024 US elections.

It said of the 28 persons charged with election fraud, 11 have been arrested in early morning raids across the state under ‘Operation Protect the Vote’ to combat and root out fraud in US elections and uphold electoral integrity.

It was not immediately clear whether the two Indian nationals were among those arrested.

Shah is a resident of Sacramento and fraudulently registered to vote on the day of the November 2024 general election and voted that day, the Justice Department said.

Kaur, a resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, who is seeking to become a US citizen, fraudulently registered to vote in December 2022 and voted in the November 2024 US election, it said.