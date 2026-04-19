ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian Men Shot Dead In Italy While Leaving Gurdwara

Rome: Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy’s Covo in Bergamo province just as they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for the Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Friday, a few minutes before midnight in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, according to La Sicilia newspaper.

The deceased were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from Agnadello. The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, the paper reported.