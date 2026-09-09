ETV Bharat / international

Two Hindus Killed In Separate Incidents In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalates

Dhaka: Amid escalating attacks on minorities across Bangladesh, two Hindus, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents, raising fresh concerns over the safety of the minority communities in the country, local media reported.

In one of the latest incidents, 45-year-old Alif Chandra Dutta, a Hindu goldsmith, was killed after unidentified assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon while he was returning home from his shop in Mahadebpur upazila of Naogaon district on Monday night.

Citing police and residents, Bangladesh's newspaper Daily Sun reported that Dutta left his jewellery shop at Mahadebpur Bazar at around 8:30 p.m. and was on his way home when the incident occurred. Around 9 p.m., as he reached near his residence in Dulalpara, a group of assailants stopped him and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The attackers reportedly robbed him of approximately six 'bhori' of gold and Bangladeshi Taka 7 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene. Family members and residents later rescued injured Dutta and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Confirming the incident, Mahadebpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Omar Faruk said, "We have not yet been able to confirm whether it was solely a robbery or whether there was any other enmity or motive behind the incident." He added that legal proceedings were underway.