ETV Bharat / international

Twenty-Two Countries Tell Iran to Stop Attacks 'On Our Soil'

Sydney: Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".

Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence services and its foreign operations branch, the Quds Force, had engaged in "lethal plotting and malign actions" against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests, they said.

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now."

The countries also accused Iran of being behind a campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US journalists that were claimed by Iran-linked group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).

The group, whose name means The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, has claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Jewish communities in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands.

HAYI reportedly said it was responsible for the stabbing of two Jewish men and a series of arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in north London over recent months.