ETV Bharat / international

Twenty Injured In Blast Near Railway Track In Pakistan's Balochistan

Paramilitary soldiers and volunteers transport an injured victim at the site of bomb explosion, in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: A powerful explosion ripped through a railway track in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police said. The impact of the explosion shattered the windows and glass panels of nearby buildings, Geo News reported.

The explosion occurred on Sunday near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta. At least 20 people sustained injuries in the blast, rescue officials said. The explosion derailed three coaches, including the locomotive, while two coaches overturned, state-run APP reported. Following the incident, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.

Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, Geo News reported. Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi condemned the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism, adding that it would not weaken the nation’s resolve against militancy.