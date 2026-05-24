Twenty Injured In Blast Near Railway Track In Pakistan's Balochistan
Following the incident, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.
By PTI
Published : May 24, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Karachi: A powerful explosion ripped through a railway track in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police said. The impact of the explosion shattered the windows and glass panels of nearby buildings, Geo News reported.
The explosion occurred on Sunday near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta. At least 20 people sustained injuries in the blast, rescue officials said. The explosion derailed three coaches, including the locomotive, while two coaches overturned, state-run APP reported. Following the incident, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.
Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, Geo News reported. Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi condemned the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism, adding that it would not weaken the nation’s resolve against militancy.
He said hostile forces were involved in malicious activities aimed at spreading unrest and fear in Pakistan. Slamming terrorists as “enemies of humanity”, the minister asserted they would be “brought to a disgraceful end”. Babar Yousafzai, the spokesperson to the home minister, said that all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following an explosion in the city.
He urged the public not to gather near the blast site to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.