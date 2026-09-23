ETV Bharat / international

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir Issue In UNGA Address

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions," Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address. Last year in September, he had called for a resolution on the issue of Kashmir at UNGA.