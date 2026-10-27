ETV Bharat / international

Turkish Parliamentary Committee Approves Defense Pact With Saudi Arabia And Pakistan

Ankara: A Turkish parliamentary committee approved a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Tuesday, as tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels grow.

The defense agreement commits the sides to regard an armed attack against one as an attack on all three. It was approved by the foreign affairs committee with the votes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and its allies, despite objections from the opposition. The agreement now goes to the full assembly for a debate and a vote. No date has been set.

The 16-article Mecca Joint Defense Agreement also paves the way for military cooperation, joint weapons production, technology transfers and intelligence sharing. The pact binds the parties for 10 years, according to the agreement, which was published by Turkish state media.

Ministers from the grouping have already met twice — in Istanbul and in Riyadh — while high-level delegations from the three countries held talks in Tehran on Monday to try to avert renewed fighting in the Iran war.

Turkish government officials say they are considering sending military support to Saudi Arabia, but that the agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops will be deployed to fight in Yemen or to attack the Houthis.

Ruling Justice and Development Party legislator Fuat Oktay, who heads the committee, urged fellow members to approve the pact, arguing that it aims to increase deterrence and cooperation, does not target other countries and is likely to contribute to peace and stability.

"The agreements our country has signed and to which it is a party are not intended for aggression, expansionism, or the formation of a bloc against third countries," Oktay said. "On the contrary, our nation is a party to defense agreements aimed at strengthening deterrence, fortifying our region and fostering peace and stability."